Rain washes out day one of India v New Zealand first test

The opening day of the first test between India and New Zealand was called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain on Wednesday, with bad weather forecast throughout the week in the south Indian city of Bengaluru.

The umpires inspected the surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium shortly before tea and decided that no play would be possible.

It was another frustrating day for the touring side, whose Asian tour began with a one-off test against Afghanistan abandoned due to rain in Greater Noida last month.