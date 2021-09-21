Veteran cricket coach Jalal Chowdhury passes away

General secretary of the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh Debabrata Paul confirmed this to UNB.
Jalal was first admitted to the hospital in early September. He returned home after undergoing treatment for some days.
But on 14 September, he reported of discomfort and breathing difficulties, and was rushed to the hospital again.
Jalal was a domestic cricketer during the 70s and 80s. He played for several clubs. As a coach, he inspired many youngsters to take up cricket as a career.
He wrote for many Bengali and English publications.