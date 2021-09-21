Cricket

Veteran cricket coach Jalal Chowdhury passes away

Veteran cricket coach and journalist Jalal Ahmed Chowdhury passed away at a hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday morning at the age of 67, reports UNB.

Jalal had been suffering from lung infection and respiratory problems.

On Friday, Jalal was put on a ventilator after his condition worsened at Anwar Khan Modern Hospital, where he had been admitted since 14 September.

General secretary of the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh Debabrata Paul confirmed this to UNB.

Jalal was first admitted to the hospital in early September. He returned home after undergoing treatment for some days.

But on 14 September, he reported of discomfort and breathing difficulties, and was rushed to the hospital again.

Jalal was a domestic cricketer during the 70s and 80s. He played for several clubs. As a coach, he inspired many youngsters to take up cricket as a career.

He wrote for many Bengali and English publications.

