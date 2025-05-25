Bashir's six-wicket haul seals dominant England win over Zimbabwe

Shoaib Bashir took six wickets to return his best figures in Test cricket as England completed a dominant innings and 45-run win over Zimbabwe in a one-off match at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

Zimbabwe, following-on, were dismissed for 255 on the third day of four after England had made a commanding 565-6 declared in their first innings that featured hundreds from Zak Crawley (124), Ben Duckett (140) and Ollie Pope (171).

Off-spinner Bashir, who before arriving in Nottingham had only taken two first-class wickets this season at a hugely expensive average of 152, had Test-best figures of 6-81 from 18 overs to finish with a match haul of 9-143.

"It was nice to be back in rhythm," player-of-the-match Bashir told the BBC after enjoying yet more Test success in Nottingham, where he took a previous Test-best 5-41 against the West Indies last year.