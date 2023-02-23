Australia's Maxwell, Marsh back from injury for India ODIs

Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh will make their international returns from lengthy injury layoffs after being named Thursday in Australia's one-day squad for the series in India.

All-rounder Maxwell broke his leg and underwent surgery in November after slipping and falling during a friend's 50th birthday party.

Marsh went under the knife soon after for a long-standing left ankle problem, with loose bone fragments removed and cartilage repaired.

They both return for ODIs in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Chennai between March 17 and 22, giving Australia an early look at conditions ahead of the World Cup in India later this year.