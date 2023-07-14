Jaiswal’s 143 not out puts India in control of 1st Test in West Indies

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten debut Test hundred and a record opening partnership with captain Rohit Sharma provided an imposing foundation to India’s dominant 312 for two in reply to the West Indies first innings total of 150 at the close of the second day of the first Test in Dominica on Thursday.

Jaiswal’s 143 not out and Sharma’s 103, his 10th Test century, drained the enthusiasm of a Caribbean side hampered by the absence through illness of one of their main spinners, Rahkeem Cornwall, for much of a sun-drenched day.

Their opening stand of 229 is the highest ever for India in Test cricket outside of the sub-continent.