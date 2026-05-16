Bangladesh hand Tanzid Test debut as Pakistan elect to bowl

Pakistan captain Shan Masood elected to bowl in the second and final cricket Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet today, Saturday, with star batsman Babar Azam returning to the side.

Bangladesh handed a debut to white-ball opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim in the second and final Test.

Pakistan, trailing 1-0 in the series after a 104-run defeat in Mirpur, left out Imam-ul-Haq to accommodate Babar, who missed the first Test with a knee injury.