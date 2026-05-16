2nd Test
Bangladesh hand Tanzid Test debut as Pakistan elect to bowl
Pakistan captain Shan Masood elected to bowl in the second and final cricket Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet today, Saturday, with star batsman Babar Azam returning to the side.
Bangladesh handed a debut to white-ball opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim in the second and final Test.
Pakistan, trailing 1-0 in the series after a 104-run defeat in Mirpur, left out Imam-ul-Haq to accommodate Babar, who missed the first Test with a knee injury.
The visitors also rested Shaheen Shah Afridi, with Khurram Shahzad coming in, while off-spinner Sajid Khan replaced Noman Ali.
Bangladesh handed a Test cap to Tanzid, with fellow opener Shadman Islam ruled out due to a chest injury sustained during the Mirpur Test.
Shoriful Islam also returned to Test cricket for the first time since November 2024, replacing Ebadot Hossain.
Mahmudul Hasan Joy retained his place at the top of the order despite injury concerns heading into the match.
Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam.
Pakistan: Azan Awais, Abdullah Fazal, Shan Masood (capt), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Khurram Shahzad, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas.