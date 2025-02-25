Afghan cricketers in 'tricky situation', says their English coach

Afghanistan's cricket players are facing a "tricky situation" and know there are "things that are not correct" in their country, the team's English coach told media on Tuesday.

Afghanistan is set to face England in Lahore on Wednesday in their second group-stage match of the Champions Trophy, marking their debut in the tournament.

Ahead of the contest, more than 160 British politicians have called for England to boycott the game in protest against the Taliban government's restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan.

"They know the difference between right and wrong. It is a real tricky situation for them," head coach and former England batsman Jonathan Trott told the BBC from Lahore.

"They know who they are playing for and representing.