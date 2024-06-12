Arshdeep stars as India restrict USA to 110-8

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh claimed a career-best 4-9, including two wickets in the first over, as India restricted the United States of America to 110-8 in their T20 World Cup clash on Wednesday.

Despite the modest total, India will be wary of chasing on the notoriously tricky and slow Nassau County International Cricket Stadium pitch where they made just 119 in a six-run win over Pakistan at the weekend.

Victory in this match will guarantee a place in the second round Super Eights.