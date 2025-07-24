Dawson strikes as England fight back against India

India, 2-1 down after three Tests, must win at Old Trafford if they are to keep alive their hopes of winning the five-match series.

But the tourists will have to make history as they have never managed to win in nine previous Tests at the Manchester ground.

They made a fine start after losing the toss and were 78-0 at lunch, with Jaiswal 36 not out after uppercutting Stokes for six and Rahul unbeaten on 40.

But Rahul had added just six more runs to his score when, trying to force Chris Woakes off the back foot, he edged to Zak Crawley at third slip, leaving India 94-1.

Jaiswal late-cut Brydon Carse for four to go to 49 before completing a 96-ball fifty.

Dawson, recalled after 21-year-old off-spinner Shoaib Bashir suffered a series-ending finger injury during England’s thrilling 22-run win in the third Test at Lord’s, did not bowl before lunch.

But the Hampshire veteran, 35, playing his first Test since 2017, needed just seven balls to strike on Wednesday when Jaiswal pushed forward defensively to a good-length delivery and edged to Harry Brook at first slip.