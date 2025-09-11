Kuldeep stars as 'clinical' India crush UAE

Kuldeep Yadav returned figures of 4-7 to lead holders India to a crushing nine-wicket win over hosts United Arab Emirates in their opening match of the Asia Cup on Wednesday.

Kuldeep struck three times in one over with his left-arm wrist spin as tournament favourites India skittled UAE for a paltry 57 in 13.1 overs after they elected to field first in the T20 in Dubai.

India romped home to victory in 4.3 overs after left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma hit 30 off 16 balls and vice-captain Shubman Gill stood unbeaten on 20.

But it was the bowlers who set up victory for the reigning T20 World Cup champions as medium-pacer Shivam Dube claimed three wickets before Kuldeep wrapped up the innings.

"Clinical performance from the boys," skipper Suryakumar Yadav said. "Wanted good energy and attitude in the field and that carried over into the batting."