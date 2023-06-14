Shanto, Joy give Bangladesh a good start

Najmul Hossain Shanto’s aggression and Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s caution helped Bangladesh recover from an early setback and reach 116-1 at lunch on the opening day of their one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Shanto completed his fourth Test half-century and is unbeaten on 64 off just 76 balls while Joy is batting on 38 off 70 balls.

Afghanistan’s debutant pacer Nijat Masood took the only wicket to fall in the session and that too in his very first ball in Test cricket.