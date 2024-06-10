Pakistan's PM offers delayed congratulations to India's Modi

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday offered a brief congratulation to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his re-election, almost a week after the results came in.

Born out of the partition of British-ruled India in 1947, the neighbours have fought two wars over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

"Felicitations to @narendramodi (Modi) on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India," he posted on social media platform X, in the first official comment on the matter from Pakistan.

Modi replied to the post, thanking him for his "good wishes".

The Indian premier was sworn in on Sunday at a ceremony attended by South Asian leaders from Bangladesh, the Maldives and Sri Lanka, but the leaders of neighbouring rivals China and Pakistan were not present.