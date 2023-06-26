Zimbabwe register second biggest win ever in ODIs

Sean Williams hit 174 off 101 balls as Zimbabwe crushed the United States by 304 runs on Monday at the ICC World Cup qualifiers, the second biggest winning margin in terms of runs in One-Day International (ODI) history.

Hosts Zimbabwe made their highest ODI total with a mammoth 408-6 off 50 overs and then bowled out the US for just 104 to seal a fourth straight win in Group A.