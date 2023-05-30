Is the Mahmudullah chapter coming to an end?

Young batters Afif Hossain and Shamim Hossain were seen batting in the indoor nets at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Monday. Both were not part of the national team’s recently concluded series against Ireland and took part in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) instead.

In the past, both Afif and Shamim have played as finishers in the Bangladesh team. On Monday, both were called up in the national team’s ‘pre-series camp’ ahead of the Afghanistan series. Seeing them bat, a question naturally came to mind, “Afif and Shamim are here, so why is Mahmudullah not here?”

Opener Mohammad Naim was another player called up in the camp who is not currently part of the national team in any format. Naim last played for the Tigers in August 2022 against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. A total of 26 cricketers have been called up in the camp which included almost all cricketers who are either currently a part of the national team or are in its periphery. But Mahmudullah was not a part of this sizable selection of cricketers.