Is this the end for Mahmudullah…

Mahmudullah featured in all of Bangladesh’s last 31 ODIs. Before the first ODI against Ireland, which will take place on 18 March, Mahmudullah last missed an ODI back in the 2019 ICC World Cup, when he wasn’t picked for the group-stage match against India.

The last time Mahmudullah was left out of the ODI side for a series was over seven years ago in June 2015, when he missed the three-match ODI series against India due to a fracture on his index finger.

Before that, he was not included in an ODI series against West Indies in November 2011 due to viral fever.

So, out of the 151 ODIs Bangladesh have played in the last 11 years, Mahmudullah has missed only four.