Iyer, Hardik take India to 249/9 against New Zealand

Virat Kohli came on the field for his 300th ODI. However, skipper Rohit Sharma could not partner him for too long as a pull shot on Kyle Jamieson’s delivery proved to be his downfall.

A poor attempt at pull went into the hands of Will Young at square leg, removing him for 15 in 16 balls, with a four and six. India was 22/2 in 5.1 overs.

Virat did look in fine touch, but his eagerness and hurry to stamp his authority proved costly as a rash shot on a Henry delivery landed into the hands of Glenn Phillips at backward point, and the fielder added one more to his glorious catalogue of stunning catches. Virat was gone for 11 in 14 balls, with two fours. India was 30/3 in 6.4 overs.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel joined forces to stitch a fine partnership after early setbacks. At the end of 10 overs, India was 37/3, with Iyer (5*) and Axar (3*) unbeaten.

A fine boundary by Axar, a sweep shot on a Mitchell Santner delivery, pushed India to the 50-run mark in 15.1 overs. In the next over, Iyer released some pressure by taking down Will O’Rourke for three fours.