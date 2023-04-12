Shakib wins 2nd ICC Player of the Month award

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named the ICC Player of the Month for the month for March, announced ICC in a press release on Wednesday.

Shakib was shortlisted alongside New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and UAE’s Asif Khan for the prize. But the jury chose the maverick Bangladesh all-rounder as the winner.

This is the second time the Bangladesh Test and Twenty20 skipper has won this accolade. He last won it in July 2021. Mushfiqur Rahim is the other Bangladesh men’s cricketer to win the prize (May 2021).