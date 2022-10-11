India opt to bowl against South Africa in series decider

India skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to field against South Africa in Tuesday's third and deciding one-day international after a brief wet outfield delay.

The hosts, who bounced back from their opening loss to level the series at 1-1, are unchanged for the final match in New Delhi.

"I feel there is a bit of moisture and we want to exploit it, said Dhawan.

David Miller makes his debut as South Africa captain after Keshav Maharaj, who stood in for Temba Bavuma in the second ODI, was ruled out sick.