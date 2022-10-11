India opt to bowl against South Africa in series decider

The Proteas, who are looking for crucial Super League points for a direct entry into next year's 50-overs World Cup in India, have made three changes.
Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi make the team in place of Kagiso Rabada, Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi.
"It is always a privilege to be the skipper," said Miller.
"We would have bowled first. (A) few guys have fallen sick. Maharaj fell sick. Shamsi and Bavuma are down as well."
Squads
India: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (capt), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje.
Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)
TV Umpire: Virender Sharma (IND)
Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)