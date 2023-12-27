Australia take control of on second day as Pakistan flounder

“I thought we bowled decently before tea without too much reward. They obviously batted quite well,” said skipper Cummins. “But it was good at the end there to get a few big wickets and it feels like we’re well into their order now.

“I was actually really happy,” he added of Australia’s batting performance. “I thought our batters did a great job to get us to 300, it was hard work.”

The visitors claimed seven wickets in the morning session on a pitch offering seam and swing, restricting the hosts to 318.

Aamer Jamal spearheaded Pakistan’s charge with 3-64 after Australia resumed on 187-3 after being sent into bat, with Marnus Labuschagne top-scoring on 63.

Openers Haq and Shafique made a positive start, surviving a series of loud appeals.But veteran spinner Lyon, fresh from taking h

is 500th wicket during the first Test in Perth, finally earned a reward when Haq edged to Labuschagne at slip.

Undeterred, Pakistan upped the run rate after tea with Shafique reaching his first Test 50 in Australia, and fifth overall, with a four off Mitchell Starc.