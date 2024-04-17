Tamim’s international career in limbo as BCB offers no clarity
As the Bangladesh team is taking preparations for the upcoming Zimbabwe series, the possibility of veteran opener Tamim Iqbal’s return to international cricket remains unclear.
A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official offered little insight into the situation.
Tamim’s last international appearance was in September last year. Since then, a combination of injuries and his absence from the national team have kept him out of the team. Tamim’s request late last year to be excluded from the new year’s national contract suggested a potential end to his international career.
However, neither Tamim nor the BCB have made any definitive statements about his future.
“Did Tamim say that he was coming back?” Jalal Yunus, chairman of cricket operations, countered when asked about Tamim’s potential return. “We had no such discussion with Tamim.”
Jalal also mentioned that he was tasked with discussing Tamim’s future plans but declined to disclose the discussion’s outcome.
Instead, he said Tamim would meet with the board president to clarify his intentions. It was not clear when the anticipated meeting with Tamim and the board president would occur.
Tamim’s strong performance in the recent Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where he led Fortune Barishal to their first title and was the season’s top scorer, fueled speculation about a return to the shortest format of the game. Tamim retired from T20Is but has not made any further announcements.
National team captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed a desire to see Tamim back in the international circuit. However, the overall situation surrounding Tamim’s potential return remains shrouded in uncertainty.