Tamim’s international career in limbo as BCB offers no clarity

Tamim’s last international appearance was in September last year. Since then, a combination of injuries and his absence from the national team have kept him out of the team. Tamim’s request late last year to be excluded from the new year’s national contract suggested a potential end to his international career.

However, neither Tamim nor the BCB have made any definitive statements about his future.

“Did Tamim say that he was coming back?” Jalal Yunus, chairman of cricket operations, countered when asked about Tamim’s potential return. “We had no such discussion with Tamim.”