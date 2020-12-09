Warner ruled out of first Australia-India Test

AFP
Sydney
Australia's David Warner in action in the second One Day International against India at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia on 29 November 2020
Australia's David Warner in action in the second One Day International against India at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia on 29 November 2020 Reuters

Australia’s star opening batsman David Warner has been ruled out of the first Test against India, but will try to return for the second instalment on Boxing Day, Cricket Australia said Wednesday.

Warner is recovering from a strained adductor muscle that forced him to limp out of Australia’s second one-day international against India last month, after a knock of 83.

“I feel I have made great progress in a short amount of time and it’s best for me to stay here in Sydney to continue working on getting back to full fitness,” Warner said in a statement.

“The injury feels a lot better, but I need to be able to satisfy in my own mind and to my team-mates that it is 100 per cent ready for Test match conditions.”

Advertisement

The first Test will begin in Adelaide on 17 December.

It is not yet clear who will take Warner’s place, but Cameron Green’s recent century for Australia A against a strong India XI attack has put him in the running.

In contrast, fellow young prospect Will Pucovski and veteran Joe Burns, in line to form Australia’s top order, both flopped in the warm-up match and Pucovski also had to leave the field after a delivery struck his helmet.

More News

Rampant Parvez eclipses Shanto’s show scoring ‘fastest’ T20 hundred

Fortune Barishal’s Parvez Hossain Emon celebrates his century off 42 balls, the fastest by a Bangladeshi batsman, against Minister Group Rajshahi in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on 8 December 2020

Pakistan cricketers to leave New Zealand quarantine

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

COVID-19 outbreak: England's cricket tour of S Africa abandoned

England`s Ben Stokes celebrates with team mates during the ICC Cricket World Cup match in Kia Oval, London, Britain on 30 May, 2019

Mashrafe to play for Khulna in Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza