We believe we can achieve something new in New Zealand: Tamim

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal said the Tigers have the ability to achieve something new in the upcoming series against New Zealand, reports news agency UNB.

Bangladesh national team left Dhaka for New Zealand on Tuesday at 4:00pm (Bangladesh time) on a Singapore Airlines flight. Tigers will play a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series in this tour.

Ahead of this tour, Bangladesh played a three-match ODI and two-match Test series against the West Indies at home.

After coming back from the New Zealand, Bangladesh are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series.