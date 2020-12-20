We could not put a foot wrong, says surprised Cummins

Australia spearhead Pat Cummins was pleasantly surprised by their fiery, flawless display of pace bowling which consigned India to a record low total in the opening day-night test on Saturday.

Cummins' double strikes on the third day unhinged Virat Kohli's India who were eventually shot out for 36, their lowest innings score in 88 years of test cricket.

"We thought if we could get them out for 200 today, have a bit of a bat, we'd stay in the game," Cummins told Channel 7 after claiming 4-21 to go with his three first innings wickets.