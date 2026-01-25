Bangladesh’s absence in World Cup raises concerns over cricket's future: WCA

By refusing to travel to India, Bangladesh has lost the opportunity to play in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Yesterday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) included Scotland in the World Cup in place of Bangladesh and also announced the updated schedule.

The World Cricketers’ Association (WCA), the international organisation representing players, expressed concern over the matter. In a statement, its chief executive Tom Moffat affirmed support for Bangladeshi players and voiced worry over the future of international cricket.