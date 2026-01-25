T20 World Cup
Bangladesh’s absence in World Cup raises concerns over cricket's future: WCA
By refusing to travel to India, Bangladesh has lost the opportunity to play in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Yesterday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) included Scotland in the World Cup in place of Bangladesh and also announced the updated schedule.
The World Cricketers’ Association (WCA), the international organisation representing players, expressed concern over the matter. In a statement, its chief executive Tom Moffat affirmed support for Bangladeshi players and voiced worry over the future of international cricket.
Moffat began the statement by describing Bangladesh’s absence from the T20 World Cup as unfortunate.
He said, “Bangladesh’s withdrawal from the T20 World Cup, and the resulting absence of an important cricketing nation from the sport’s premier event, is a regrettable moment for our game, for the players of Bangladesh and their supporters. It requires serious reflection.”
He also reiterated cricket’s core values. “Cricket is at its strongest when every team and every player is respected, consistently supported, and guaranteed the opportunity to participate under fair conditions. The tournament achieves its highest form only when all teams contribute and take part fully,” he said.
The WCA highlighted that recent developments have raised broader concerns for the future of cricket.
The statement said, “Certain trends have emerged in the game recently, causing growing concern. These include the failure to honour agreements, the erosion of rights, and the lack of meaningful dialogue with players and their representatives. Such issues signal a disregard for people, which should not exist in cricket. At the same time, they expose serious flaws in the current global governance of the sport. If left unaddressed, these problems will weaken trust, unity and, ultimately, the health and future of our beloved game.”
The WCA also called for unity in the interests of cricket. “This is a moment for self-reflection for the sport. Instead of division or exclusion, we appeal to cricket’s leaders—including governing bodies, leagues and players—to work together with all stakeholders to unite the game. Remove division for the long-term health and success of cricket,” the statement said.
Finally, the WCA reaffirmed its support for Bangladeshi players. “On behalf of players and their organisations worldwide, we continue to support Bangladesh’s players and their governing body (BCB) in the loss of the opportunity to compete on the global stage. At the same time, we reaffirm our commitment to work constructively with the BCB and all other stakeholders to strengthen and develop cricket globally,” the statement added.