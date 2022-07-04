We're fiercely competitive on field: Bairstow on heated exchange with Kohli

Jonny Bairstow and Virat Kohli were involved in a hectic interaction on Day three of the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Speaking about the verbal exchange between him and Kohli Bairstow said that they both are 'fiercely competitive on the field.' "We've been fortunate to play against each other for over 10 years now, so we've had some fierce battles on the field and we're fiercely competitive on the field. You've got 11 guys on each side who are very passionate to do so well for their country. It was great craic out there," he said in a press conference.

Bairstow was on 13 off 60, and the verbal exchange with Kohli happened. He turned gears and raced to his third successive Test century in 119 balls.