Who is better, Liton or Root?

Who is the better batsman in Tests, Joe Root or Liton Das?

At first glance this question seems absurd. Joe Root is part of the ‘Fab Four’ batsmen ruling the cricketing world for the better part of the last decade. The former English captain is just 111 runs away from entering the elite 10,000 Test runs club. His average is a shade below 50 and he has 25 centuries in cricket’s most regal format.

On the other hand, Liton is yet to accumulate 2,000 runs in Tests, averages 36.84 and has only three centuries to his name. In Bangladesh’s context, Liton Das has a decent record in Tests. But compared to Joe Root, it’s modest at best.