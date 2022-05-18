The sun finally shines on Mushfiq

Jamie Siddons, Bangladesh’s batting coach, had called it in advance. The Australian told the press ahead of the Chattogram Test that he expects Mushfiqur Rahim to score the century he is long overdue against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. He made a similar prediction about skipper Mominul Haque, which didn’t come true, but his prediction about Mushfiq was spot on.

On Wednesday, the wicketkeeper-batsman scored his first Test century in over two years. His previous Test century was against Zimbabwe at home and it came in February of 2020, a month before Bangladesh reported its first Covid-19 case.

His knock against Sri Lanka didn’t just end the long wait for his eighth Test ton but it also immortalised him as the first Bangladeshi to accumulate 5000 runs in cricket’s most regal format.