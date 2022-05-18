Mushfiqur the first Bangladeshi in the '5000' club in Tests

Tamim Iqbal could have reached the milestone earlier. He became the highest run scorer for Bangladesh by scoring 85 runs on the third day of Chattogram Test toppling Mushfiqur Rahim. Later, Tamim scored a brilliant century. However, he had to return to pavilion as he retired hurt on 132 runs due to muscle injury.

But if he could score 20 more runs, he could have made a bigger milestone by himself being the first Bangladeshi to score 5,000 runs in the longest format of cricket. But unfortunately it did not happen.

However, Mushfiqur Rahim, whom he toppled in the morning to become the highest run scorer, is the one who got back the throne of the highest run-getter with a great innings. He is now the first Bangladeshi to score 5,000 runs in Tests.