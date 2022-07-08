Why is Mahmudullah still the T20 captain?

If someone is tasked to make a list of the most memorable victories in Bangladesh cricket’s history, the Tigers remarkable win over New Zealand in the Christchurch Test is sure to make an appearance.

Hailed by many as the biggest ever upset in the history of Test cricket, a spirited team led by Mominul Haque shocked the World Test champions in their own backyard. Mominul played a crucial part in the win with a crucial innings of 88 in the first innings.

But not even six months after that milestone victory, Mominul was unceremoniously removed from the position. Well, technically Mominul himself stepped down from the post to concentrate more on his batting.