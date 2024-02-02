Jaiswal ton steers India to 336-6 against England on day 1

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit an unbeaten 179 as India took opening day honours in the second Test despite regular England strikes, including debutant Shoaib Bashir’s two wickets, on Friday.

India, who trail the five-match series 1-0, reached 336-6 at stumps with the left-handed Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin, on five, batting in Visakhapatnam.

Bashir and fellow spinner Rehan Ahmed took two wickets each.