India coach Dravid joins team ahead of Pakistan clash

VVS Laxman, who had joined the team as coach in place of Dravid, will return to Bangalore to oversee an India A programme, a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India said.
The arch-rivals will begin their campaign in a hotly-anticipated match at a venue where India were thrashed by Pakistan by 10 wickets in last year's T20 World Cup.
The match will be a landmark 100th Twenty20 international for India superstar Virat Kohli, who stepped down after the World Cup and who is under pressure because of an extended lean patch of batting form.