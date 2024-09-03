It’s historical, can’t express with words: Shanto

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was over the moon after the historical Test series victory against Pakistan, saying that it’s a landmark incident in the country’s cricket history, something which he can’t express with just some words.

“It means a lot. We can’t express this with words, really happy. I think before we came here we were looking to win here, and the way everyone did their job, really happy,” Shanto said, moments after Bangladesh completed a six-wicket victory in the second Test to sweep the two-match series.

After a monumental 10-wicket victory in the first Test, which was their maiden victory against Pakistan in Tests, little did anyone know that Bangladesh were poised to make more history.