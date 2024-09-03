Test series victory
It’s historical, can’t express with words: Shanto
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was over the moon after the historical Test series victory against Pakistan, saying that it’s a landmark incident in the country’s cricket history, something which he can’t express with just some words.
“It means a lot. We can’t express this with words, really happy. I think before we came here we were looking to win here, and the way everyone did their job, really happy,” Shanto said, moments after Bangladesh completed a six-wicket victory in the second Test to sweep the two-match series.
After a monumental 10-wicket victory in the first Test, which was their maiden victory against Pakistan in Tests, little did anyone know that Bangladesh were poised to make more history.
In the first innings of the second Test, Bangladesh were slumped to 26-6 before Liton Das played one of the greatest knocks in the country’s Test history to revive the hopes.
Bangladesh conceded just 12 runs lead and the bowlers then cut through the Pakistan batting line up with precision to set a 185-run target for the side. Bangladesh eased to reach the target, losing just four wickets.
“The bowling unit was very impressive. I think the most important thing is their work ethic. I think the way they did their work in the recent past, that’s why they got the result. And then everyone was honest with themselves, and they wanted to win. So that is important for our team, and then I hope they will continue,” Shanto added.
While the bowlers were terrific throughout the two-match series, helping the side win the crunch moments, the openers remained the unsung hero.
The tone was set by the openers, specially Shadman Islam, who played a 93-run knock in the first innings of the first Test on a juicy wicket.
Shadman’s stubbornness in the bowling favourable wicket wore down Pakistan bowlers to such an extent that the other batters of Bangladesh then dominated the bowling with ease.
Then in the second Test, the way opener Zakir Hasan started in the fourth innings, helped Bangladesh take an early edge to chase down the target.
“Our regular opener (Mahmudul Hasan) Joy missed out because he had some niggles, but the way Shadman batted, especially the 93 runs in the first innings, was excellent. And this innings, the way Zakir approached the first six, seven overs, I think that set the momentum for us, and then that’s what we want from the both of them,” he said.
Shanto also heaped praise on the senior players who came up with their best when it mattered most. Mushfiqur played an epic 191 in the first innings of first Test, utilising the platform set by Shadman and gave the side a handsome lead.
Shakib Al Hasan gave three crucial wickets on the final day of first Test which looked destined to a draw.
Liton Das propped up his game to an uncanny degree in the second Test after Bangladesh slid to 26-6 while Mehidy Hasan Miraz provided the X factor when the captain needed his service.
“Mushi (Mushfiqur Rahim) bhai, Shakib bhai, Liton, and Mominul, they’re all experienced playing a lot of cricket, and they show their experience, and I hope they will do better than this in the India series,” he said, adding that the series will give them confidence for their next assignment against India.
“Mehidy Hasan Miraz was a vital cog in our team. I think the way he bowled in the first innings in this kind of condition and took five wickets… it’s impressive. And the way, as I mentioned before, the way he worked his last couple of days practising and talking to the coaches was really impressive. And I hope against India he will do the same as he did.”
Hailing the series victory as total team effort, Shanto said: “I think everyone chipped in this series; it’s totally a team game. Especially I mentioned those who are not getting a chance to play this game. Doing a lot of hard work in the field is also very important.
“We always talk about those who score runs or take wickets. But those four guys who didn’t play the game were helping the team outside from the ground. It’s very, very impressive. That’s how we will get the result, and I hope this culture will go forward.”