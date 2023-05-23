Shakib will play in Lanka Premier League

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will play for Galle Gladiators, franchise of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), a Twenty20 tournament in Sri Lanka, according to the Sri Lankan media.

Galle roped in the Bangladeshi as direct signing as the all-rounder earlier removed his name from the auction list. All the five franchises selected one player each from direct contrct. Babar Azam, David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga and Kusal Mendis are picked by Colombo, Jaffna, Kandy and Dambulla respectively.