Shakib will play in Lanka Premier League

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will play for Galle Gladiators, franchise of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), a Twenty20 tournament in Sri Lanka, according to the Sri Lankan media.
Galle roped in the Bangladeshi as direct signing as the all-rounder earlier removed his name from the auction list. All the five franchises selected one player each from direct contrct. Babar Azam, David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga and Kusal Mendis are picked by Colombo, Jaffna, Kandy and Dambulla respectively.
This will be the first appurtenance for Shakib in LPL. He was picked for Uthura Rudras back in 2012 but could not play ultimately for injury. The auction for the fourth edition of LPL will be held on 11 June and the tournament will commence on 31 July.
Litton Kumer Das and Afif Hossain of Bangladesh will feature in the auction.
Afif featured in LPL last season for Jaffna, who became the champions, and scored 71 from three innings. Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim also played in the league.