BCB writes to ICC again for venue change, calls for independent committee intervention

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had already made its final decision clear the day before yesterday, if Bangladesh want to play in the T20 World Cup, they must do so in India.

After that announcement, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sought 24 hours from the ICC to consult the government. However, Bangladesh’s position has remained unchanged. Due to security concerns, Bangladesh will not take part in this year’s T20 World Cup if the venue is not changed, this is now final.

Speaking to journalists Thursday afternoon following a meeting with World Cup squad members at the InterContinental Hotel, Youth and Sports Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul said, “There is no scope whatsoever for changing our decision.”