Glenn Maxwell calls time on ODIs

Explosive Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell called time on his one-day international career Monday, but will continue in Twenty20 cricket with his eye on next year's World Cup.

The 36-year-old, who played 149 ODIs, blasting 3,990 runs, said he was starting to feel the physical toll of the 50-over game.

"I felt like I was letting the team down a little bit with how my body was reacting to the conditions," said Maxwell, who was nicknamed "Big Show" for his all-action entertaining style of play.

"I had a good chat with (chair of selectors) George Bailey and I asked him what his thoughts were going forward.

"We talked about the 2027 (50-over) World Cup and I said to him: 'I don't think I am going to make that, it's time to start planning for people in my position to have a crack at it and make the position their own'.

"I didn't want to just hold on for a couple of series and almost play for selfish reasons."