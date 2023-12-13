Shakib is still our captain: BCB

Shanto led the side in Test series at home and later was appointed captain for the away ODI and T20 series in Shakib’s absence.

“No question was raised whether he will be the captain or not. Shakib knows he is the captain of the side in all three formats and we also consider him the captain,” Younus remarked.

Recently in a programme of Awami League in the US, Shakib, who got the ruling party Awami League nomination from Magura-1 constituency, made a comment that he didn’t put his name in upcoming IPL and PSL due to the commitment for Bangladesh cricket.

He also said that he would skip franchisees leagues all around the world to play for the country as long as he can.