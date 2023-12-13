Shakib is still our captain: BCB

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wants Shakib Al Hasan to continue as national team captain for all three formats of cricket after recovering from the finger injury he sustained during the World Cup.
Shakib’s pre-World Cup announcement of relinquishing the captaincy after the cricket’s biggest extravaganza and Najmul Hossian Shanto being given the reins in his absence made it seem that the young man can replace the veteran as captain.
“Shakib is still our captain. We have made Shanto as captain for the just two series against New Zealand,” BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus told the media on Tuesday.
“Shakib was given the captaincy for a long term. We still consider him as our captain in all formats of our cricket. Whenever Shakib returns we expect him to lead the side in all three formats. There is no scope to think otherwise if he takes over,” Younus added.
Shakib has been out of the action after injuring his index finger during the World Cup. He had missed the two-match Test series against New Zealand at home and also would miss the subsequent ODI and T20 International series in New Zealand.
Shanto led the side in Test series at home and later was appointed captain for the away ODI and T20 series in Shakib’s absence.
“No question was raised whether he will be the captain or not. Shakib knows he is the captain of the side in all three formats and we also consider him the captain,” Younus remarked.
Recently in a programme of Awami League in the US, Shakib, who got the ruling party Awami League nomination from Magura-1 constituency, made a comment that he didn’t put his name in upcoming IPL and PSL due to the commitment for Bangladesh cricket.
He also said that he would skip franchisees leagues all around the world to play for the country as long as he can.
BCB was extremely elated by the remark of Shakib, saying that the team will be highly benefited if he plays all matches for Bangladesh.
“This is very good news for us. We want him to play all matches in all formats of cricket for our country. When he plays, you know, his presence always motivates the team.”
Bangladesh, however, won just two matches in nine games in the World Cup which was their worst result in the cricket’s showpiece event since the 2007 World Cup.
The BCB had already formed a special committee to look into Bangladesh’s World Cup failure.
The committee has called up head coach Chandika Hathurusingha and some players but they are yet to summon Shakib for his statement.