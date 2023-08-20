Toffee to stream Asia Cup and ICC World Cup

Toffee, the digital entertainment platform of Banglalink, has acquired the rights to live stream the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 by signing an agreement with Top of Mind. The agreement was signed by Banglalink and Top of Mind recently at the Banglalink office, Tiger’s Den, said a press release.

Asia Cup 2023 will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from 30 August 2023, while ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will kick off in India on 5 October 2023. Cricket lovers from all across the country will be able to enjoy the two mega cricket events on Toffee using any network.

Toffee app is available for download on both Google Play and App Store. Viewers can also catch exciting cricket matches live on https://toffeelive.com/ and Toffee’s Android TV app. Along with Toffee, Banglalink users can also enjoy it using MyBL App within the Toffee section.