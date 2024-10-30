Decision on Shakib’s future, Najmul’s captaincy today

Is Najmul Hossain really giving up the captaincy of the national cricket team for all versions? Is the ongoing Chattogram Test against South Africa going to be his last match as captain? If so, who will be the new captain?

Will Shakib Al Hasan, who has turned into an outcast at home grounds due to political reasons, be included in the squad for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan?

What will be the position of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) regarding him in the current situation?

Is Mohammad Salah Uddin going to join the coaching panel of head coach Phil Simmons? Is this former assistant coach of the national team returning as an assistant coach once again?