BCB board of directors meeting
Decision on Shakib’s future, Najmul’s captaincy today
Is Najmul Hossain really giving up the captaincy of the national cricket team for all versions? Is the ongoing Chattogram Test against South Africa going to be his last match as captain? If so, who will be the new captain?
Will Shakib Al Hasan, who has turned into an outcast at home grounds due to political reasons, be included in the squad for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan?
What will be the position of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) regarding him in the current situation?
Is Mohammad Salah Uddin going to join the coaching panel of head coach Phil Simmons? Is this former assistant coach of the national team returning as an assistant coach once again?
Several such important issues are going to be discussed and decided in the meeting of BCB’s board of directors at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium Wednesday afternoon.
Media reports say Najmul Hossain does not want to continue as the captain of the national team. He also spoke to BCB president Faruque Ahmed about this.
The team for the Afghanistan series will be announced within a day or two if BCB’s position regarding Najmul and Shakib is clarified
Sources said Najmul has taken the decision considering his personal and familial issues. He also wants to enhance focus on his batting.
A source in BCB said that a new captain can be decided from today’s meeting considering Najmul’s wishes. Mehidy Hasan Miraz could be made the captain for Test and ODI teams while Towhid Hridoy could be given charge of the T20I team.
However, the name of Litton Das also could be discussed while making the decision on the new captain.
Shakib’s wish to play his farewell Test at home was not fulfilled in the South Africa series due to opposition from one side. But since he has not retired from ODIs, he is likely to remain in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, to be played in the UAE.
However, it is assumed that the government’s attitude towards Shakib’s inclusion in the team will also be considered in this case. If Shakib is inducted in the team for the overseas series even if he does not play in the country, BCB’s explanations in this regard will be a matter of interest.
It has been learned that the return of former assistant coach Mohammad Salah Uddin to his previous position is all but final. If everything remains well, he could be appointed as an assistant of Simmons from the Afghanistan series. A decision will be taken in this regard in today’s board meeting.
However, there is one bad news for the selectors before the announcement of the team - Tanzim Hasan Sakib will not be in this team for the tour to the UAE. The pacer picked up a critical shoulder injury in a national league match and he may have to stay out of the field for several weeks.
Mushfiqur Rahim’s shoulder injury during the Pakistan tour is also a matter of worry for the selectors. After the Pakistan tour, he featured in the India series and has been playing the ongoing South Africa series in special arrangements.
Since this has not been a problem so far, Mushfiqur will be in the team for the Afghanistan series as well. However, there is a risk due to his injuries which is also imposing some limitations in his batting and wicket keeping or fielding capacities.
The BCB meeting today may also discuss the vacant posts of the board of directors and the constitution of the sub-committee related to the amendment of the BCB’s constitution.
In a letter the National Sports Council (NSC) sent to BCB on 28 October, has asked the body about the number of posts of its board of directors fallen vacant so far due to the absence of three consecutive board meetings as per the constitution and if so, what measures have been taken in this regard?
In another letter sent on 29 October, the NSC also requested the BCB to form a sub-committee for reforming its constitution.