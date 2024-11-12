Bangladesh concede 2nd straight bilateral series to Afghanistan

Bangladesh conceded the three-match One Day International (ODI) series to Afghanistan after tasting a five-wicket defeat in the series deciding third game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Monday.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz struck a scintillating century and Azamatullah Omarzai put up a stellar all-round performance to sink Bangladesh and helped Afghanistan win its second straight bilateral series against the Tigers, having previously won a series in the last year in Chattogram.

Gurbaz raised his eighth ODI century in just 46 matches, making him the third fastest to reach this feat. South Africa’s Hashim Amla played 43 matches while Pakistan’s Babar Azam needed 44 matches to hit eight ODI centuries.