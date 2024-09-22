India hold upper hand despite spirited Bangladesh chase

Centuries from Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant helped India close in on victory in the first Test despite a spirited start to Bangladesh's chase for their target of 515 in Chennai on Saturday.

Bangladesh started briskly but lost wickets to reach 158-4 when bad light stopped play on day three, with the visitors still needing 357 for a win. India earlier declared their second innings on 287-4.

Pant, who made 109, and Gill, unbeaten on 119, put on 167 runs for the fourth wicket to ram home India's advantage in the second session after they bundled out Bangladesh for 149 on day two.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was unbeaten on 51 at the close of play, with Shakib Al Hasan on five.