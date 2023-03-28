Ganguly says India ‘must play aggressively’ to win ICC tournaments

Former captain Sourav Ganguly called for India to play “aggressively” if they are to break their 10-year drought in winning international titles.

India haven’t won international silverware since the 2013 Champions Trophy, crashing out of the last two Twenty20 World Cups.

But later this year they will be a strong favourite to win the 50-over World Cup on home soil. They will also face Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final at the Oval in June.