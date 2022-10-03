Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Monday ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia starting later this month with a back injury, the country's cricket board said.

"The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists," the Board of Control for Cricket in India said.

"The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon," the BCCI statement said.

Bumrah, 28, had already been forced out of the ongoing T20 series against South Africa after he complained of back pain ahead of the opening match.