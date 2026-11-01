Pakistan win tri-series: Zaman's century foils Sri Lanka

Opener Fakhar Zaman returned to form with a brilliant century to help Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by three wickets in the tri-series final in Lahore on Saturday.

Zaman, who overcame a wretched streak of just 31 runs in four matches, smashed a 99-ball 127 to help Pakistan chase down a target of 326 with nine balls to spare.

Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka ended Zaman's innings in the 34th over with 106 needed for victory but Arafat Minhas (61) and Hasan Nawaz (37 not out) put on 94 for the sixth wicket to seal the win.

Minhas hit four sixes and three fours in his 31-ball innings.