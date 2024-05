Fast bowler Mitchell Starc returned figures of 2-14 to help Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets to clinch their third IPL title in the Sunday final.

Kolkata bowled out Hyderabad for 113, a total they overhauled with 9.3 overs to spare as Venkatesh Iyer hammered an unbeaten 52 in Chennai.