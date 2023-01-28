Nihaduzzaman: A Bangladeshi cricketer who refuses to give up

Nihaduzzaman’s life was going ahead as planned. The left-arm spinner from Rajshahi climbed up the ladder of age-level cricket and took part in the Under-19 World Cup. He was also part of the BCB High Performance Unit and a regular fixture in domestic cricket.

Every young Bangladeshi cricketer’s career follows this same route. After that, the doors to the next level opens up to those who raise their skill level, work hard, perform well and utilise their opportunities.

But Nihaduzzaman’s journey came to a screeching halt in 2015 due to a serious road accident.