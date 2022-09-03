Bangladesh cricket team return home

Bangladesh national cricket team returned home on Saturday after their disastrous performance in the Asia Cup T20I in the UAE, reports UNB.

Bangladesh played two matches in the event in Group B and lost both matches against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Batters failed in the match against Afghanistan while bowlers failed to defend a total of more than 180 against Sri Lanka.

Nearly all the senior players of the Bangladesh team failed to prove their mettle. Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim were like their shadows in the Asia Cup.

In contrast, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz have done well in their respective roles, but that was not enough to conceal Bangladesh’s inefficiency in the T20 format.