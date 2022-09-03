Bangladesh cricket team return home

Bangladesh’s next assignment is to play in the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Before the World Cup, the Tigers will have a chance to prepare well in New Zealand where they are scheduled to play a tri-series involving the hosts New Zealand and one more team.
The Bangladesh T20 World Cup team will start their preparation at home on September 12 in Dhaka.
The T20 World Cup will begin on 16 October with the matches of the initial round between Sri Lanka and Namibia, and the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands.
Bangladesh will play directly at the Super 12s stage. The first match for Bangladesh is on 24 October against the runners-up of the Group A of the initial round.
While the top eight teams of the T20I Ranking will directly play at the Super 12s, eight other teams will fight in the initial round to qualify for the Super 12s.
Along with Test playing nations— Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe and Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates and Scotland will take part in the initial round of the T20 World Cup. Four teams from this round will qualify for the Super 12s.
Bangladesh are in the Group 2 of the Super 12s where they have India, Pakistan and South Africa along with two teams from the initial round. In Group 1, Afghanistan, Australia, England and New Zealand will take on each other along with two other teams from the first phase.