Bangladesh need four wickets in a gripping final session

The Abu Dhabi Test is going down to the wire, with Bangladesh needing four wickets and Afghanistan requiring 214 runs to win in the final session of the fifth and final day.

Afghanistan reached 264-6 in 106 overs at tea, with opener Sedikullah Atal unbeaten on 100 and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi dismissed for 36 shortly before the break.

Shahidi fell attempting a big shot off Mehidy Hasan Miraz, giving Hasan Mahmud a catch at mid-on. The wicket gave Bangladesh a crucial breakthrough after Afghanistan had fought hard to keep the match alive.