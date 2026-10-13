Afghanistan Test
Bangladesh need four wickets in a gripping final session
The Abu Dhabi Test is going down to the wire, with Bangladesh needing four wickets and Afghanistan requiring 214 runs to win in the final session of the fifth and final day.
Afghanistan reached 264-6 in 106 overs at tea, with opener Sedikullah Atal unbeaten on 100 and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi dismissed for 36 shortly before the break.
Shahidi fell attempting a big shot off Mehidy Hasan Miraz, giving Hasan Mahmud a catch at mid-on. The wicket gave Bangladesh a crucial breakthrough after Afghanistan had fought hard to keep the match alive.
Atal, meanwhile, has produced a remarkable rearguard innings, reaching his maiden Test and first-class century off 277 balls. He has been central to Afghanistan’s resistance as they try to save the match while keeping their hopes of a victory alive.
Bangladesh had earlier removed Ismat Alam for four off 60 balls, with Miraz taking the wicket, but Atal’s century has kept Afghanistan in contention.
With one session remaining, the Test has become a compelling contest between Bangladesh’s bowlers and Afghanistan’s stubborn resistance — a reminder of the drama that makes Test cricket special.