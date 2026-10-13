Litton Das sets world record

Ebadot Hossain’s bouncer brushed the gloves of Ikram Alikhil. Litton Das’s diving catch to his right was one to remember.

It was not just this catch, but Litton’s performance with both bat and with gloves behind the wicket in the Abu Dhabi Test will stay in the minds of spectators for a long time. It will also go down in the record books. With that catch, Litton set a world record.

The catch to dismiss Ikram, taken towards the end of the morning session on the fifth day of the Test today, Tuesday, was Litton’s ninth dismissal as a wicketkeeper in the match. Litton scored 53 in Bangladesh’s first innings and followed it with a 102 in the second.