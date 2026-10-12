Bangladesh declare after Litton’s century, set Afghanistan 479 to win

Bangladesh declared their second innings at 372 for seven after Litton Das scored a century and Mehidy Hasan Miraz made a half-century, setting Afghanistan a target of 479 runs in the one-off Test at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Litton scored 102 off 115 balls, registering his seventh Test century. He was dismissed in the over after reaching three figures, edging a bouncer from Saleem to the wicketkeeper.

As soon as Litton was dismissed, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto signalled to Miraz to leave the field, declaring the innings at 372 for seven.