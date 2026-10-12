Abu Dhabi Test
Bangladesh declare after Litton’s century, set Afghanistan 479 to win
Bangladesh declared their second innings at 372 for seven after Litton Das scored a century and Mehidy Hasan Miraz made a half-century, setting Afghanistan a target of 479 runs in the one-off Test at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Litton scored 102 off 115 balls, registering his seventh Test century. He was dismissed in the over after reaching three figures, edging a bouncer from Saleem to the wicketkeeper.
As soon as Litton was dismissed, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto signalled to Miraz to leave the field, declaring the innings at 372 for seven.
Bangladesh had taken a 106-run first-innings lead after scoring 346 in reply to Afghanistan’s 240. Their second-innings total of 372 gave them an overall lead of 478 runs, leaving Afghanistan needing 479 to win.
Mehidy scored 52 not out off 92 balls, registering his 11th half-century in Test cricket. Litton and Mehidy built a crucial partnership after Bangladesh resumed the fourth day at 223 for six. Their stand passed 100 runs as they helped extend Bangladesh’s lead beyond 400.
Bangladesh had reached 337 for six at lunch, adding 114 runs in 26 overs during the morning session without losing a wicket. Litton was unbeaten on 81 at the break, while Mehidy had made 38.
Litton reached his second half-century of the match by hitting Saleem for four through square leg. He had scored 53 in the first innings.
During his innings, he also crossed 9,000 runs in international cricket, becoming the fifth Bangladeshi batter to reach the milestone, after Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah.
Litton was fortunate to survive two dropped catches in the first 20 minutes of the day. Shahidullah Kamal failed to hold a catch at slip when Litton was on 14, while Qais Ahmed dropped a return catch when he had scored 26.
Mehidy reached his half-century shortly before Litton completed his century. The pair’s batting helped Bangladesh strengthen their position after a strong first-innings performance.
Scorecard
Bangladesh: 346 and 372/7 declared (Litton Das 102, Najmul Hossain Shanto 82, Mushfiqur Rahim 81, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 52*; Selim 2/69, Ziaur Rahman 2/86)
Afghanistan: 240 in the first innings
Target: 479 runs