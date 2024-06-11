'Underperforming Shakib should be ashamed, go on retirement on his own'

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag came down heavily on Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and said the underperforming player should be axed from the T20 format after the World Cup.

Shakib has been bleak with bat and bowl in the World Cup so far. In yesterday’s encounter with South Africa, he only bowled an over conceding 6 runs and got out scoring 3. Earlier in the first match against Sri Lanka, wicket-less Shakib conceded 30 runs from 3 overs and scored 8 off 14 balls.

In a talk show on Cricbuzz, the explosive Indian batter said Shakib should have taken retirement earlier and he should be dropped from the T20 format after the World Cup.